As a result of Darwinian evolution, many people started thinking in terms of the different people groups around the world representing different "races," but within the context of evolutionary philosophy. This has resulted in many people today, consciously or unconsciously, having ingrained prejudices against certain other groups of people.

Bill Nye concludes,

We're all the same, from a scientific standpoint. There's no such thing as race – but there is such a thing as tribalism.

Many biologists avoid the term "race" and prefer a phrase such as "continental ancestry." Thus, to prefer one "race" over another, or to declare one "race" superior to another, is biologically ignorant. Put another way, the "racists" – or "race-baiters" – of any era, of any color, on any continent, who battled the cause of human rights of those of another skin color are guilty of contradicting the laws of basic human biology.

Likewise, those who fight to further the cause of the gender-confused ("transgenders") are also guilty of contradicting the laws of basic human biology. Only in a world corrupted by liberalism must we debate who is a male, who is a female, and what restroom they get to use. The next time you encounter a liberal – especially one claiming the mantle of "champion of science" – who wants to lecture you about global warming – I mean climate change – or stem cells, or evolution, or the ignorance of Christians, conservatives, and the like, remind him that, when his side can settle on what is a male and a female, then you might consider him only ignorant and lost. Otherwise, tell him you have no time for madness.

Consider the ignorant irony: the modern liberals championing the cause of the gender-confused are on the same (wrong) side of science as those who fought the civil rights of black Americans. As I began this piece, I encountered the following on the front page of the website of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution – the largest newspaper in my home state of Georgia:

When I clicked on the link, I was taken to a page headlined, "7 African American museums to visit with your kids for an unforforgettable [sic] history lesson." The image above is taken from the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis. It's from a display that depicts the 1968 Memphis sanitation strike.

Barely a week into the strike (it lasted over two months), at a rally with the strikers (black sanitation workers), the Rev. James Lawson declared, "For at the heart of racism is the idea that a man is not a man, that a person is not a person. You are human beings. You are men. You deserve dignity." Rev. Lawson's uplifting words became the message on the iconic placards seen above. In other words, there was a time when liberals knew what was a man. No more.

Chris Cuomo of CNN, and – being the son of Mario Cuomo, former New York governor, and the brother of Andrew Cuomo, current New York governor – of strong New York liberal stock, provides the perfect anecdote here. After President Trump last week reversed the Obama administration's perverse decree that instructed public schools to allow the gender-confused to access the bathrooms and locker rooms they prefer, Cuomo (Chris) went on what David French called "one of the strangest tweet exchanges I've ever seen." (TheBlaze provides a good summary of the tweets.)

As Cuomo attempted to promote the transgender agenda via Twitter, he was voluminously challenged. His retorts are telling. Most revealing is Cuomo's response when one tweet asked, "What do you tell a 12-year-old girl who doesn't want to see a penis in the locker room?" To this, Cuomo answered:

Only a mind and heart corrupted by liberalism could "wonder" about a young girl in a locker room with boys, and her "intolerant" father who merely wants to guard the eyes (not to mention the rest of her body) of his 12-year-old daughter. Amazing, but not surprising.

On "tolerance," G.K. Chesterton declared: "Tolerance is a virtue of a man without convictions." As the debate over bathrooms and gender reveals, what better describes a modern liberal than "a man without convictions"? Thus, we see again that liberalism corrupts not only sound science, but common sense and morality as well.

What's more, the "tolerance" of which Cuomo speaks is little more than a self-refuting system of thought that attempts to impose liberal values onto any culture unable or unwilling to recognize the fallacy. The United Nations' Declaration of Principles on Tolerance (which Cuomo has probably memorized) instructs, "Tolerance ... involves the rejection of dogmatism and absolutism."

How about that: a dogmatic and absolute statement decrying "dogmatism and absolutism." How intolerant! Given that its foundation is filled with lies – as Cuomo and his fellow gender-denying apologists well demonstrate – liberalism is filled with such contradictions. The fact is, we're all intolerant. It's just a matter of who's right.

Some things deserve no debate. The great C.S. Lewis alludes to this as he rather bluntly declares, "An open mind, in questions that are not ultimate, is useful. But an open mind about the ultimate foundations either of Theoretical or of Practical Reason is idiocy." More plainly put, one would have to be an idiot not to recognize that certain things – like a person's gender – are settled for all time.

Trevor Grant Thomas: At the Intersection of Politics, Science, Faith, and Reason.

www.trevorgrantthomas.com

Trevor is the author of the brand new book The Miracle and Magnificence of America.

tthomas@trevorgrantthomas.com