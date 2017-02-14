Since President Trump’s inauguration, the headlines are all about leftist groups forcing Democratic Party politicians to adopt their strategy of “Resist!” and claiming President Trump is a threat to the country.

Former President Obama failed at transforming America, but did succeeded at transforming the Democratic Party. That is why we are witnessing an unprecedented all-out war against the new president.

Believe your eyes: women in pink pussy hats led by a jihadi-supporting Muslim in a hijab, and youths in black masks attacking Trump supporters with clubs, are precisely what they look like – ideologues and extremists.

So where did all these agitators come from? From the moment he entered the Oval Office, Obama staffed up a leftwing DOJ, EPA and Department of Education, and began to target blacks, conservationists, and millennials with his leftwing, divisive messages. Enormous sums of money were lavished on radical groups and agendas.

As Paul Sperry tells us in an important New York Post article, Obama’s private foundation, Organizing for Action, directly churned out community organizers by the tens of thousands.

When former President Barack Obama said he was “heartened” by anti-Trump protests, he was sending a message of approval to his troops. Troops? Yes, Obama has an army of agitators — numbering more than 30,000 — who will fight his Republican successor at every turn of his historic presidency. And Obama will command them from a bunker less than two miles from the White House.

Significantly, Obama handed his famous state of the art election campaign – the data, the staff, the fundraising – to Organizing for Action, not to the Democratic Party. Eight years later, the Democratic Party is decimated at every level of government. And they are being overrun by professional agitators.

From the moment he took over the Oval office, Obama’s efforts were much bigger than the OFA’s direct training.

According to Hans von Spakowsky and Christian Adams, two attorneys who previously worked in the Civil Rights Division …every single one of the hundreds of lawyers hired during the Obama Administration—every single one—was a leftwing activist. “The Obama Justice Department,” they wrote, “has assembled a law firm of hundreds of fringe leftists to enforce a brave new vision of civil rights law.

Through the DOJ, President Obama instituted a shakedown system eerily reminiscent of the Acorn “Muscle for Money” program that he was a part of in Chicago. But as president, he could do it to the tune of half a billion, yes that’s a billion, dollars.

From Kimberly Strassel:

The Justice Department prosecutes cases against supposed corporate bad actors. Those companies agree to settlements that include financial penalties. Then Justice mandates that at least some of that penalty money be paid in the form of “donations” to nonprofits that supposedly aid consumers and bolster neighborhoods….surprise, surprise: … The National Council of La Raza. The National Urban League. The National Community Reinvestment Coalition. NeighborWorks America (which awards grants to left-leaning community organization groups, and has been compared with Acorn).

We are talking about very large sums of money, to very radical groups.

This strategy kicked off with the $13 billion J.P. Morgan settlement … That changed with the Citigroup and Bank of America settlements, which outright required $150 million in donations. The BofA agreement contains a provision that potentially tees up nonprofit groups for another $490 million. …To further induce companies to go the donation route, Justice considers these handouts to be worth “double credit” against penalty obligations. So … a $500,000 donation by BofA to La Raza takes at least $1 million off the company’s bill.

Did you ever wonder what happened to make our millennials so authoritarian, with campus culture suddenly against freedom of religion, thought and speech? How did it happen? President Obama at work. He used the federal purse and Title IX to unleash feminist and black radicals on college campuses across America, insisting our colleges were hotbeds of racism and rape.

The DOJ’s Civil Rights Division forced campuses to staff up with full time Title IX enforcers or face prosecution. From AEI:

In her essay “The Dean of Sexual Assault” Ms. Williams documents how she went from being “Dean of Students” for several decades to being forced into the role of “Dean of Sexual Assault” in recent years because of misguided pressure from the Office of Civil Rights and the Obama administration ….

There are 150 full time staff at Berkeley alone, in their Division of Equity and Inclusion, with a budget of $20 million. Departments like this across the country provide jobs for radicals, and train more radicals. Eight years under Obama, of training in white privilege and guilt, and you have a generation of politically correct millennials who police themselves and each other, through hive mind thinking and bullying.

Young people were also the target of a program called White House Champion of Change, which Obama used, for example, to push the cause of campus rape, and promote a jihadi activist in America.

Then there was the radicalization of the black community. The DOJ was the prime instrument in Obama’s purposeful stoking of racial fear and hate for political gain. Instead of providing jobs to black communities, Obama lectured the country about America’s historic guilt and the injustice of rich people having more money than poor people. Obama abandoned the Democratic Party’s traditional focus on spoils and affirmative action, to support the Blacks Lives Matter War on Cops. More suffering for blacks, more radicalization.

The Obama-Holder-Lynch Justice Department has been on the front lines of the left’s campaign to vilify law enforcement and to promote radical anti-police organizations such as Black Lives Matter and Al Sharpton’s National Action Network. Over the past eight years, the Department has initiated investigations into 23 local police departments for civil rights violations … Baltimore, Ferguson, Missouri, and Chicago. In such cases, wide-ranging complaints are filed against a department, …allowing the Justice Department to in essence direct the day to day activities of the police force, mandating the Obama leftwing social agenda on local jurisdictions.

Wonder why you can’t even chill out with some sports or celebrity TV these days, without getting a dose of leftist agitprop? All those celebrity fundraisers and parties at the White House had a political arm, with Obama calling on entertainers and sports figures to promote his political agenda.

…used Obama’s prestige to recruit “leaders from politics, business, tech, sports, media, and entertainment to create a digital storm across an array of social media” to back Obama’s amnesty for illegal immigrants.

President Trump was elected by America’s salt of the earth heartland and common sense working class. That’s who we’re supposed to think are Hitlerites.

The hysteria against Trump arises from precisely those groups targeted, agitated and trained by none other than our previous President, Obama, Agitator-in-Chief.