Joy Villa's Billboard Top 12 Album: A Victory for Conservatives

Joy Villa, the woman who wore the pro-Trump dress at the 2017 Grammy Awards, has just had her self-released album I Make the Static go to Number 12 on the Billboard 200. This is a victory both for conservatives who bought the album to support her and for American culture in general, as it demonstrates a preliminary move toward returning "popular" music to the people. The 2017 Grammy Awards began as usual for the music industry. Everything was running smoothly until a little known singer-songwriter and fitness instructor named Joy Villa made a highly controversial pro-Donald Trump fashion statement at the ceremony. Villa came to the event wearing a white cloak that covered her from neck to toe, and then she removed the cloak to reveal a blue and white "Make America Great Again"-themed gown, with the word "TRUMP" printed in silver on the gown's train. News of Villa's unlikely fashion statement lit up social media and spilled into news headlines, as Trump supporters celebrated Villa's move while progressives viciously attacked her.