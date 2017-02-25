As the Canadian Parliament prepares to adopt a motion condemning "Islamophobia," the Canadian media have shifted into high-gear propaganda mode to smear all opposition to this anti-free speech measure as hysterical. Leading the charge in the Toronto Star is Faisal Kutty, who teaches law at Valparaiso University Law School in Indiana and Osgoode Hall Law School in Toronto and has numerous ties to groups linked to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.

"Canadian PM, Justin Trudeau, Smears all Canadians with Islamophobia Lie to Create a Sharia State," tweeted notorious American Islamophobe Pamela Geller, in reference to M103, a motion debated in Parliament this week. Unfortunately, such views are not restricted to the lunatic fringe. Several Conservative leadership hopefuls have bought into the "moral panic," only confirming the importance of the motion. Kellie Leitch, Chris Alexander, Brad Trost and Pierre Lemieux even spoke at a Rebel Media event, which according to organizers, was to oppose "Islamic blasphemy laws" in Canada. Speakers warned that the government planned to silence critics of Islam.

That is obviously exactly what the government plans to do. Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose said she was concerned that charges of "Islamophobia" would be used "to intimidate rather than to inform." Ambrose added: "I do worry that some of my work trying to empower women and girls in Muslim communities could be branded as 'Islamophobic' if I criticize practices that I believe are oppressive."

Ambrose was absolutely right. That is exactly what happened to me when I placed ads on buses in Edmonton offering help to Canadian girls in danger of honor killing. And that was by no means the only time the Canadian government has moved to silence critics not only of Islam, but of particular Islamic practices, even before this measure was proposed: its passage can only have a chilling effect on the freedom of speech, making Canadians even more afraid than they are now of speaking out against jihad terror and the aspects of sharia that contradict Canadian values.

Just weeks ago, a Montreal man was arrested for "online hate speech targeting Muslims." What he wrote was not released, but if he wasn't calling for violence against innocent people, then this was a stunning example of how sharia blasphemy restrictions are already being adopted by foolish and shortsighted authorities in Canada. And this week, protesters outside a Toronto mosque where the imam prayed for killing of unbelievers could face hate crime charges. That's right: the protesters, not the imam, face such charges.

These things have happened before the anti-Islamophobia motion becomes law. When it does, are Canadians more likely or less likely to stand up to jihad terror and sharia oppression?

Kutty also tries to lull Canadians into complacency when he falsely claims: "There is no monolithic understanding of the Sharia. Like any world view it can be used and abused by people with varying agendas. Developed over 1,424 years in diverse societies, it has manifested itself in a range of views. In fact, the inherent diversity and pluralism of the Sharia may be the best tool we have to counter the violent and antimodern narratives of extremists."

This is downright false: if there is any system that is not characterized by "diversity and pluralism," it is sharia. Look around the world: everywhere sharia is fully implemented, it looks the same, with stonings, amputations, oppression of women and non-Muslims, and denial of the freedom of speech. "Diversity and pluralism"? In Saudi Arabia, Iran, Sudan, and Pakistan? If sharia is so diverse, why do those countries look so drearily similar to one another in their societal mores and legal structures?

Kutty also lies outright when he says: "Respectful criticism of Islam and even Muslim practices is done daily by many, including Muslims. Yet the Islamophobia label is not used, because it is not done with loathing and contempt. Diversity of opinions are a recognized forte of Islamic jurisprudence." In reality, Islamic law mandates death for anyone who criticizes Allah, Muhammad, the Qur'an, or Islam. And anyone and everyone who dares say the slightest critical word about Islam or Muslim practices is immediately smeared as an "Islamophobe."

Notice that Kutty doesn't give even a single example of this "respectful criticism of Islam and even Muslim practices." He doesn't because he can't.

What Kutty is trying to prevent from knowing is that Canada's M103 anti-Islamophobia motion would make that "respectful criticism" even harder and bring sharia blasphemy laws that much closer to being implemented in Canada. Considering that he is, according to the excellent Canadian news site Point de Bascule, "one of many North American Muslim scholars recommended by the Saudi Muslim World League," and has ties to Hamas- and Muslim Brotherhood-linked groups including CAIR and ISNA, that may be exactly what he wants.

