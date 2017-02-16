A George Soros-Led Mutiny

The Oxford Dictionary defines mutiny as "an open rebellion against the proper authorities." It is synonymous with "revolt and riot." For the last few decades George Soros and his Open Society Institute have organized and financed a seditious movement to destroy our Constitutional Republic and monetary system. Their mission appears to be to replace it with a One World borderless government under the jurisdiction of the United Nations. Soros, a native of Hungary, made his multibillion-dollar fortune by manipulating currencies. Devoid of a moral conscience, he dumped 10 billion sterling, which broke the Bank of England and led to a British financial crisis. It forced the devaluation of their currency while gaining for himself a billion dollar profit. Through his trading activities in Malaysia, he brought down that nation's currency and in Thailand he is viewed as an "economic war criminal." He has openly stated that he sees himself as a messianic figure that fancies himself as some kind of god while making his fortune betting on the collapse of national economies and currencies.

Employing the Cloward-Piven Strategy of forcing political change through orchestrated crisis, Soros seeks to hasten the fall of capitalism by overloading the government bureaucracy with a flood of impossible demands and grievances; thus, pushing society into crisis and economic collapse. Richard Andrew Cloward and Frances Fox Piven were two radical socialist Columbia University professors inspired by Saul Alinsky's revolutionary blended concepts of bringing down a U.S. government. Similar to Alinsky, Cloward and Piven encouraged demonstrations, protests, and riots as a means to generate public attention and wreck institutional havoc. Their goal was to force the collapse of their target. Likewise, Soros appears to be using their concepts by employing the following steps to achieve his goal. Step One: Form a shadow government using humanitarian aid as cover. Step Two: Control the airwaves. Feed propaganda into existing radio and TV outlets and move public opinion. Step Three: Destabilize the state, weaken the government and build anti-government hostility in the country. Exploit an economic crisis or take advantage of an existing crisis -- pressure from the top and the bottom. This will allow you to weaken the government and build anti-government public sentiment. Step Four: Sow unrest. Protests. Violence. Hate. Step Five: Provoke an election crisis. You wait for an election and during the election, you cry voter fraud. Step Six: Take power. You stage massive demonstrations, civil disobedience, sit-ins, general strikes, and you encourage activism. You promote voter fraud and tell followers what to do through your radio and television stations. Incitement and violence are conducted at this stage. Step Seven: Outlast your opponent. Currently Soros is actively working behind the scenes to collapse the United States and all seven steps are now in play. His hedge fund, Soros Fund Management, is betting on the collapse of Capitalism. They are moving their assets to gold and to the emerging economies. While openly professing that he favors an "orderly decline of the dollar" he has given away billions to 187 organizations dedicated to destroying the United States from within. These organizations favor open borders, amnesty, Muslim immigration, Marxism and Socialism. The ACLU, Southern Poverty Law Center, Media Matters, and La Raza are just a few of the organizations he employs in his war effort. Soros gave millions to the organizers of the Women's March against President Trump and he is behind the lawfare currently used against President Trump's Executive Order for a temporary ban on immigration from seven countries known to be hotbeds of terrorism. Instead of focusing his efforts on securing American lives, Soros is the financier of what the Left have dubbed as a "resistance movement." Resistance movements are common in Third World tyrannical regimes but are unheard of in a democratic Constitutional Republic. In effect, they are resisting the will of the people who democratically elected President Trump. They are forming their own shadow government with the financial backing of George Soros and the leadership of Obama (who took the unusual step of staying in D.C. and has his own mass organization, OFA, Organizing for Action) and Hillary Clinton. Tim Kaine, a step away from becoming our Vice President, brazenly encouraged lawlessness when he publicly called for violence against President Trump supporters. Thus, at the beginning of the 21st century we find ourselves on the brink of a violent second civil war where universities are no longer bastions of free speech, Trump supporters are routinely accosted, lawfare is now a weapon used against President Trump's policies, and economic boycotts against the Trump brand are now promoted. Although President Trump won the electoral college, our normal historical transition of power continues to be denied to him by a George Soros-led mutiny of obstruction and destruction. Many Americans are fed up and are asking why the Seditious Conspiracy law, which was first enacted during the Civil War, is no longer applied. It was first used by our federal government to criminalize plots to levy war against the United States by Confederate sympathizers, and it successfully ended their acts of aggression and riots. Though this law is still in existence it is rarely used, but as the threat to our democracy increases from a lawless segment of our population and from an organized seditious plot to overthrow our form of government, many are seeking its application. Andrew McCarthy in a recent National Review column suggested the notion of invoking the Seditious Conspiracy law for the rioters in Berkeley; however, I would go one step further. Hiding behind each rioter is the face of George Soros, the man whose billions have aided and abetted the overthrow of the United States as we know it. Justice demands a federal investigation and the welfare of our Republic depends on it. Shari Goodman is an educator, activist, and journalist. Her commentaries have appeared in American Thinker, World Net Daily, Canada Free Press, Israel Today, and other publications. She is a red dot residing in the blue state of California.