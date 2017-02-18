However, the whole incident provides us insight into the fascist beliefs of modern liberals.

Apparently Gen. Michael Flynn, Trump’s national security advisor, was asked to resign because he was less than completely honest in a conversation with Vice President Mike Pence. If that’s the case, it’s a good thing that Flynn left the Trump administration.

During the last 16 years, liberals have constantly attacked NSA spying while simultaneously saying that conservatives were fascists for supporting much of what the NSA did.

Yet now those same liberals are positively enthused that the NSA is using warrantless wiretaps to discredit a conservative. Even though liberal sources admit that nothing in the illegally cited conversations is illegal they’re happy to use the mere existence of that data to attack conservatives. Apparently, liberals don’t object to the NSA spying on Americans; they only object to the NSA spying on terrorists.

This is of course not a new revelation; Democrats have a penchant for using illegally obtained information to attack Republicans. Back in the 1990s Democrat operatives illegally recorded a cell phone call made by Newt Gingrich and several other Republicans. The recording was revealed for partisan political gain. At the time liberals were not that bothered by the illegality. (It's no accident that the Democratic congressman involved in the leak, Jim McDermott, later attempted to protect the Iraqi fascist Saddam Hussein.)

A more recent example is the infamous “Joe the Plumber” case. Because Joe had gotten Obama to admit he was a socialist who favored “spreading around” other peoples’ money, Democrat operatives illegally searched government databases to find information that would be embarrassing to Joe. Liberals weren’t too concerned by the use of supposedly confidential government information to smear someone whose politics they didn’t like, either.

In the Flynn case, liberals are very happy that highly classified and confidential information about an American citizen that was collected without a search warrant was publicly revealed. Strangely, those same liberals were positively appalled when Hillary’s emails were leaked. Actually, that’s not strange; rather it’s more evidence of the fascist nature of liberals. They believe that they are protected from spying but that the full force of the government can be used to spy on people they don’t like.

It has been pointed out by others that using government intelligence to attack political enemies is the mark of fascist police states. That liberals are enthused about it shows that liberals believe that the role of the government is to enforce their, liberal, control of the country and to oppress those who are not part of the liberal tribe.

The full commitment of liberals to fascist police state tactics is also clear from a decision made by Obama in the waning days of his rule; namely that the NSA can share uncensored intercepts containing information about American citizens with other intelligence agencies.

This means that a huge number of people in the Intelligence Community (IC) will now be able to access the private communications of congressmen, judges, and anyone else whose data is swept up by the NSA’s massive data collection program.

Among those tens of thousands of people there will likely be highly partisan Democrat operatives who work in the IC; few people realize that the CIA tends to be populated with east coast Ivy League liberals. That’s why liberals who normally don’t like spying on terrorists are comfortable with this; they know that the IC is liberal and will only use the data to further the liberal tribe’s agenda.

The liberal attitude towards NSA spying is completely different from what conservatives believe.

Historically, conservatives have supported various intelligence programs that would collect information on Americans reluctantly due to the need to prevent terrorist attacks and only when assured that any information would only be accessible via a court order.

Unlike liberals conservatives believe the real problem with many intelligence programs is that the information those programs collect could be used by politicians for personal gain.

Conservatives believe that the people rule the government while liberals believe that the government is a tool for oppressing the people just like their fascist forefathers did.

Irrespective of what anyone thinks about Flynn, liberal use of the IC to short circuit the democratic process and destroy citizens they don’t like is an existential crisis for America.

Giving politically biased individuals access to the private data of citizens collected without a warrant is a recipe for disaster and totalitarian oppression.

We need to support Trump and demand that anyone in the IC who thinks they have the right to decide who should and shouldn’t run America be shown the door.

Those people are fascists who reject the rule of law and the Democratic process; they are in fact traitors who are advocating the overthrow of the U.S. government by other than legal means.

If we don’t root them out, none of us will be safe and America will cease to be a land of the free; rather it will become a land of the fearful.

