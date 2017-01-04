It is very interesting to note that Hillary Clinton ran on the rationalization that she was the only person who could address the concerns of women. But in reality all she did was maintain the government establishment’s approach to women’s concerns. She refused to suggest any revolutionary programs that would help women.

The women’s movement of the 1960s is, like other liberal Democrat initiatives: tired, failing, and out of touch with the day to day lives of American women of all races. Today’s women don’t need anyone to focus only on college grants or birth control. Women today have a new set of important issues and these new issues need to be addressed.

The facts are that the Democrats have absolutely failed to address the real concerns of most women wherever they run things. Black women are concerned with the safety of their children in Chicago’s Democrat-controlled Congressional districts. Democrats created these segregated communities and they are responsible for the misery experienced by black families. Democrats refuse to allow school choice for black or Hispanic mothers. Democrats have tolerated high rates of high school failure and teenage single motherhood, both of which are highly correlated with poverty, crime, imprisonment and premature death. Democrats refuse to see these as women’s issues.

President Obama slapped the women of Washington, D.C. in the face when he abolished, by executive order, a program to give mothers a voucher they could use to send their children to schools of their choice. American women deserve school choice for their children, and if Democrats are so supportive of the concerns of women, the first thing they should do is establish a national policy of school choice. But Democrats refuse to do so. They have chosen to fight school choice initiatives at every turn. And the great tragedy for women is that the reason they can’t send their children, who are the most important thing in their lives, to different schools is that all public schools in Democrat controlled cities are controlled by Democrat-donating public school unions, who give almost 100% of their money to Democrats.

Women of color need to realize that their children’s education has been sold out by Democrats for nothing but campaign cash. That money is more important to Democrats than the education and lives of their children. It is remarkable that Hillary and President Obama have never once visited what may be the most family-unfriendly parts of the nation: the black neighborhoods of Chicago, which have been run by the Democrat mayors of Chicago for over eighty years. The same can be said of other Democrat run cities such as Baltimore, Boston, St. Louis, Philadelphia and New York.

Trump has nominated Betsy DeVos, who believes in school choice for mothers, as his Secretary of Education. This means that all women may finally have the choice to send their kids to schools with better programs and better teachers. Their children will graduate high school, their sons will be less likely to join gangs, and their daughters will be less likely to get pregnant and enter the cycle of poverty and crime the Democrats have institutionalized for them. This is true liberation: liberation from liberal government Democrat Party policies. Only Trump can do it since he is not beholden to the Democrat public sector unions.

Black women have been sold out by the Democratic Party. Yet there’s scarcely ever a word spoken about how these women, who have been suffering their entire lives under Democrat control, should have a voice in the policies that control their lives and the safety of their children.

Now that Democrats have encouraged illegal immigration by Hispanics, we now see Hispanic women being placed into highly segregated communities and their children subjected to the abuse of the Democrats’ obsession with power and political donations. The Pew Hispanic Center reported that Hispanic teenage girls now have the highest single motherhood rate of any ethnic group. This does not bode well for the future families of Hispanic women.

And in places like Chicago, which in 1985 had the first mayoral executive order establishing itself as a sanctuary city, 40% of high school students don’t graduate. So the sons and daughters of illegal immigrant women are joining black women and beginning to suffer under the oppressive rule of the Democratic Party.

Crushing socioeconomic factors affect all women. Today women of all races see their families suffering under the highest property taxes ever, high unemployment, slow economic growth, high joblessness among their children who have just graduated college; and an historic decline, under President Obama, in economic growth and the median income of all Americans. American women and their families are dropping downward economically, out of the middle class, as reported by the Pew Research Center. They are paying much higher property taxes nationwide, as the Tax Foundation has reported. And in cities like Chicago, all of the property taxes paid by residents go exclusively to pay public sector pensions. This means that all other taxes and fees are increased to make up for the revenue needed for public services.

American women are enduring economic suffering not seen in their lifetimes or in the lifetimes of their mothers. The support that Trump received from middle class women was seen as a surprise, but Trump knew that the women of America are not being respected by Democrats and that Democrats, since they support single motherhood and welfare, are the primary causes of the suffering of women, particularly in inner city neighborhoods.

There’s nothing wrong with expanding the concept of a Women’s Movement to include the above issues women now experience. Democrats won’t do it since it may be revealed, during the process, that they created the obstacles women face today -- that they don’t want school choice, and seem unconcerned about the high unemployment and crime that is now tragically characteristic of minority communities. That their policies have not just held back families but held back women.

It’s time for women to see that Democrats will not help them today, that they are stuck in the past, and refuse to see, or fail to see, what can be done to help women with school choice and job growth.

Minority women can only help their families with improvements in education and Trump’s pick for Education Secretary, Dr. DeVos, is ideal for that role. In the 1960s women’s liberation ideology was focused on the constraints of the patriarchy, the social role constraints imposed upon women by male dominated society. Now the constraints women experience, particularly minority women, are largely created by government policy.