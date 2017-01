Want to Know Why Trump Won? Just Ask His Supporters

Few things should have been easier to predict than Trump's victory in the Electoral College. Recall where things stood by 2015: political correctness had become a mix of psychological warfare and threats of institutional punishment. Here was something ever present in people's daily experience, and about which almost no leaders were willing to speak frankly. Along comes a liberator without bloodshed. Trump had an easy solution to P.C.: resist it by speaking truthfully, and endure the backlash until enough people rebel against it, so it crashes and burns.