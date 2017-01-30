Lady Liberty is shedding a tear , Democrats declare. Absurd comparisons are made between this temporary order and Roosevelt’s exclusion of Jews facing genocide. This is not a permanent ban and is geared towards tightening vetting procedures that Barack Obama’s own security officials, FBI head James Comey and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, had declared, during his presidency, were weak and exposed Americans to peril . The outcry also ignored the fact that immigrant refugees into Europe have led to increased violence and murder and that ISIS has repeatedly boasted of its plans to infiltrate into America its killers via refugee resettlement programs.

The mainstream media and opportunistic politicians are in high dudgeon over President Trump’s executive order to ban immigrants form certain terrorist-infested regions from entering America. Journalists are putting blinders on to justify their attacks. These include the New York Times’s Maggie Haberman who made a fool of herself on Twitter by questioning whether any immigrants since 9/11 have been implicated in terror attacks. She was quickly answered by many Americans who do not make a living at America’s “paper of record” -- numerous immigrants have been involved in terrorism in America since 9/11. By the way, Haberman, the New York Times White House correspondent, was revealed to be a partisan Democrat hack by Wikileaks. Democrats have tried to make political hay from this order by decrying how this is an assault on America itself, since this is not “who we are.”

Just as the media and Democratic politicians are doing now when it comes to Trump’s executive order to protect Americans.

Instead he averted his eyes and ignored the lessons of history.

Left unmentioned is that the wave of refugees coming from Syria and Iraq is the fault of Barack Obama. Vice-president Biden declared that Iraq was a great (bleeping) success when Obama prematurely removed stabilizing American forces from Iraq, prompting the disintegration of Iraq and the rise of ISIS. In Syria, Obama could have set up safe zones and enforced his own red line (something he actually denied ever setting up -- one of his most egregious lies) as Democratic and Republican presidents have successfully done to protect Muslims in various strife-prone areas (the Balkans, Iraq) with zero loss of American lives.

Jimmy Carter, another Nobel Peace Prize winner, not only banned all Iranians from entering the United States during the Iranian hostage crisis and many existing visas were canceled. Iranian college students were ordered to report to federal offices . But exceptions were made for religious minorities among the Iranians who were not Muslims and faced persecution from the Shiite regime in power in Tehran. The refugee and asylum laws that allow presidents to control immigration into America specifically cite fear of persecution from religious minorities as being a mitigating factor in considering immigrants’ ability to come to America-a fact ignored in criticism of Trump’s order to give preference to Christians fleeing Muslim persecution. The Obama administration, conversely, massively favored Muslim refugees and asylum seekers over Christians fleeing persecution, torture and murder

And this was after Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize. There was nary a peep about his executive actions.

— March 6, 2014 . Barred entry of those claiming government authority in the Crimea region of Ukraine, presumably on behalf of Moscow.

— Aug. 4, 2012. Banned anybody involved in war crimes, or just about any other crime including human rights violations.

White House documents also show that former President Bill Clinton issued six immigrant bans; George W. Bush six immigrant bans; and former President Ronald Reagan four. And in 1980, former President Jimmy Carter banned Iranians after Tehran seized the U.S. embassy.

Obama ripped him. "That's not the America we want," he said. "It doesn't reflect our democratic ideals. It will make us less safe."

In reaction to the Orlando terror attack, Trump said, "When I'm elected, I will suspend immigration from areas of the world where there is a proven history of terrorism against the United States, Europe or our allies until we fully understand how to end these threats."

He used the same provision five other times, one more in 2011, twice in 2012 and twice in 2014. In those, he targeted people aiding Iran, Syria, Crimea, and those involved in war crimes.

He cited the very same section of law that many critics of his policies have asked him to use, "section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952." It says, "Whenever the president finds that the entry of aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, the president may, by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or non-immigrant's or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate."

In his first ban, according to a search of White House records, Obama instituted a ban on "immigrants or nonimmigrants" covered by a larger United Nations travel ban. He also included those on an economic sanctions list. Most countries were Muslim.

President Obama has barred huge groups of potentially dangerous immigrants from entering the United States at least six times, undercutting his claim that barring Muslims from terrorist countries as Donald Trump has proposed is un-American.

Similarly ignored is that Democratic presidents in the past, including President Obama have repeatedly used their authority under the Constitution to put in place bans on immigrants from certain war-torn regions. The biggest hypocrite of them all has been Barack Obama who last June mocked Trump’s idea that a pause in such immigration might be necessary, Paul Bedard in the Washington Examiner noted that Barack Obama had barred immigrants, many of them Muslim, 6 times:

Do we want to turn into Europe? Elites may want this to happen so they can be toasted at parties in Davos, but do the Americans who elected Donald Trump want this to happen or do they want to be protected from harm?

Did Lady Liberty shed a tear over the 1.6 million immigrants from Muslim lands who have entered America since 9/11? Did Lady Liberty cry over the Americans mangled and killed over the years by Muslim immigrants (San Bernardino massacre, Boston Marathon bombings and other murders)?

