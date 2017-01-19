And they have been doing that daily for eight years.

Day one. Every Trump cabinet official will learn how the Obama administration has made racial resentment the major focus of everything they do.

Job one: The Trump brigade will have to decide whether to ignore it, pretend it is good, or rip it out by the roots.

Not one future cabinet member, or their boss at Trump Tower, has indicated they are aware of how widespread this is. How much damage it has done. Or their attitude towards it.

Let’s look at a few examples, starting with the easiest, the Department of Justice. For eight years, the two attorneys general have crusaded to let the world know there are too many black people in prison for no reason what so ever -- other than white racism.

Too many arrested. Too many prosecuted. Too many convicted. Too many sent away for too long. And once let out, too many return too soon.

They call it Criminal Justice Reform -- and it is all about white racism and racist police. From the president on down, they say the only reason more black people are arrested than white people is that racist white police pick on black people in black neighborhoods.

And if they pulled the cops out of black neighborhoods and put them in white hoods, the crime numbers would flip and white people would be arrested wildly out of proportion.

This is not something they whisper to each other behind closed doors. Rather, they say it proudly, loudly, and often in public -- easily documented in that scintillating best seller, Don’t Make the Black Kids Angry: The Hoax of Black Victimization.

Ready for more fairy tales? How about the Department of Education? Soon after taking office, the Obama people figured out that any disparity between white children and black children in schools -- especially discipline and grades -- is due to one thing and one thing only: white racism.

That’s why the president issued his executive order called the “White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for African Americans.”

They were explicit about the problem and the cause:

African Americans lack equal access to highly effective teachers and principals, safe schools, and challenging college-preparatory classes, and they disproportionately experience school discipline and referrals to special education.

African-American student achievement not only lags behind that of their domestic peers by an average of two grade levels, but also behind students in almost every other developed nation.

Over a third of African American students do not graduate from high school on time with a regular high school diploma, and only four percent of African American high school graduates interested in college are college-ready across a range of subjects.

An even greater number of African-American males do not graduate with a regular high school diploma, and African American males also experience disparate rates of incarceration.

For the better part of the last decade, teams of functionaries from the Departments of Education and Justice scoured the country, looking for disparities. And when they found them, they knew they were the result of one thing and one thing only: white racism.

Every teacher in America knows that. And they know how futile it is to fight the federal bully boys with protestations of innocence that do nothing but provide more evidence of their guilt.

If Trump wants to rip up Obama executive orders, this is a great place to start. There’s a lot more:

At the military academies, students learn white privilege.

At the EPA, they preach the gospel of environmental racism.

At public universities, professors gin up phony tests to prove anyone who does not like racial quotas is a racist.

At the CIA, director James Brennan told the Wall Street Journal his greatest accomplishment as our nation’s spymaster was fighting for “more diversity,” despite all the handicaps he had to overcome as a "white male from New Jersey."

Racial quotas and affirmative action is an essential part of every cubicle in every office in every department. Top to bottom.

At the Department of Labor, every bureaucrat knows that white racism causes black unemployment. Many still remember the president’s speech at the funeral of the victims of Dylan Roof in North Carolina, where he talked about racism and how Johnny gets called back for a job interview, but not Jamal.

Or the Dallas funeral for the five cops killed by the black person who hated white people. And how the president reminded his national audience that white racism is still here. Still causing black people to do all sorts of undesirable things.

And white people have to fix that. Because black people are not responsible for their own behavior.

The president has come a long way from the neophyte state senator who reminded the country at the Democratic National Convention we are not a black country or a white country, not residents of red states and blue states, but just one people in the United States.

With just a few days left in his term, President Obama confessed he supported reparations for black people for all the suffering they have endured at the hand of racist white people, but alas, the country was not ready for it. So we must leave that for another administration, presumably the Trump people.

Now the only question is whether Trump and his army are going to be ready to take the helm of a federal government that has made racial resentment a fundamental organizing principle of its existence. Part of the DNA of every policy in every nook and cranny in every federal office.

Or whether they think this cancer of institutional racial resentment can wait another day.

Colin Flaherty is the author of the Amazon #1 Best Sellers, Don’t Make the Black Kids Angry and White Girl Bleed a Lot. You can find him on Youtube at Colin Flaherty YouTube Channel.