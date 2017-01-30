The Party was bitterly disappointed after every Five-Year Plan, but Moscow would whip up the masses again for the next Plan, and millions of people had to go along. Lenin and Stalin killed tens of millions of “rich peasants” without ever learning how to feed their country.

Today, ordinary people cannot see how delusional the Democratic “mainstream” has become. Conservatives know about the crumbling of the Soviet Empire 27 years ago, but the Dems have either forgotten it, or never knew about it (our education is pathetic), or simply fantasized that this time, this time the forces of “progress” were bound to prevail.* When you control the Organs of Propaganda, as the Democrats have done since the 1970s, you start believing your own b*s, as our recent beloved leader once said. Obama’s plainly delusional statements — how Muslims helped to found the United States, for one, and how bootstrap entrepreneurs “didn’t build that,” are the words of a deeply indoctrinated and dissociated man.

Nobody can predict social, economic and political change, and nobody can know if the current collection of liberal nostrums is actually going to mean “progress.” The Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade looks increasingly dreadful as we find out more about the Left’s denial that late-term abortions actually kill babies.

In the last week some brain-dead liberal denied that the fetal heartbeat is a real thing. Apparently they have never watched sonograms of a baby’s heart in utero, which can now be seen with remarkable accuracy. Not just the fetal heart, but the fetal brain grows very quickly in utero. What was traditionally called “the quickening” is very real, when the baby starts to move and kick, make facial expressions, and responds to the Mom’s singing.

As usual, liberals can’t even imagine the possibility that they might be wrong. This is of a kind with their other anti-scientific fantasies of catastrophic, man-made climate change.

The idea of worshipping a weather god goes back long before writing was invented, and today anthropologists consider that phenomenon to be a “cultural universal.” Every traditional tribe has its own weather-changing rituals. Liberals are just an overgrown tribal cult. We usually tolerate liberal superstitions, but they are only superstitions.

Napoleon believed himself to be a Man of Destiny, like Hitler and Stalin. In our time, Obama and Hillary harbor the same delusional belief. It’s pathetic, but it’s very, very real. Grandiose narcissists often manage to convince their followers, so the group reinforces the delusion of Divine Destiny. Obama and Hillary are just slightly different from the sad, scruffy guy in downtown Chicago yelling at passersby that “the end is near!”