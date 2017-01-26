Reality Bites

Last Friday the dream came true. For nearly 25 years this country has labored under leadership that discounted the concerns of everyday, ordinary Americans, or, worse yet, tried to “fundamentally change” who we are. On Friday Donald Trump let the country know that the ship is turning, which will be painful for some who didn’t know the ship was almost over the falls. Judging from the press reactions, and from the appalling demonstrations, we can clearly see where some assumptions will need adjustment. Reality is going to set up shop in Washington and we wait to see how that will go. Let’s look at some of these realities: Reality #1 -- The 4th estate is fragmenting -- dispersing to individuals who may not be trained reporters, but who are at least, for the time being, independent of government. I get a chuckle out of those folks who get most of their news from NPR. At a time when the country is divided between pro- and anti-government ideologies a quasi-government organization is not likely to be unbiased. In fact, the whole myth of unbiased news has been demolished. Now, Trump’s willingness to go over the heads of the mainstream news solidifies their demise. “No need for you, “ he’s saying, “so shape up and stop lying.” We’ll see if they do.

Reality #2 -- Our foreign relations fog is lifting, which will expose the 21st century’s holocaust. We will soon see clearly who is friend and who is enemy. We will see that we have enemies. Obama thought he could bat his eyes at the bad guys and they would purr and rub up against his leg. He thought he could bow to those folks while kicking our friends in the shins and we’d hit some kind of magic equilibrium that would save the whole world. The next four years will untangle a lot of that nonsense. The reality is that the world is infested with evil people in powerful positions, and, as has always been the case, we must show more power so that good can prevail. That may get ugly before it gets better. Reality #3 -- Having had a black president for eight years has availed the black population nothing, and has not alleviated one ounce of white guilt. Those stuck in the inner cities are far worse off than they were when Obama took office. The unemployment levels are sky-high, education is worse, and crime makes cities like Chicago and Detroit look like war zones. One can extrapolate from this that having a woman in the Oval Office will not improve the lot of women either. For one thing, American women are blessed. Ashley Judd had to stoop to complaining about the tax on tampons in order to work up enough civic anger to rouse her crowd. What tax on tampons? And that’s something the leader of the free world would concern himself with? Reality #4 -- America has had all it can take of identity politics -- if we’re going to survive, we have to be one nation. If we are going to do that, we just can’t think of ourselves as mortally aggrieved members of some special tribe. Most Americans watched women marching around in vagina costumes and booby hats screaming incoherent and obscene slogans and realized that we’ve taken this idea of underdog whining to its illogical conclusion, and boy, is it ugly. Political demonstrations have their place -- if there is a political solution to the problem, but these mobs don’t even have a problem, let alone a reasonable solution. It was an embarrassing weekend for all reasonable people. I don’t see us falling for the poor-me moaning anymore. There is no integrity there -- get a job. Reality #5 -- Business isn’t the bad guy. Trump’s swamp-draining operation, if it can actually be done, will prove that, and we’ll see if that brings any clarity to the leftist mind. His tax-cutting, bring-business-home efforts will also hit the left hard, because it will have an amazing effect on the economy, on personal income, and on the national debt. I’m sure of that because it has worked every time it’s been tried. The left has used business as the whipping boy -- the bad, evil rich -- and has so beleaguered businesses with taxes and regulations that corporations have had to stoop to lobbying and cozying up to government just to survive. Trump will cut manufacturing loose from all that. It will be fun watching the left eat crow, but they’ll choke on it. Reality #6 -- Energy isn’t the bad guy, either. The left is going to be bereft of its goblins. The pipelines will get built. Drilling will get going. The EPA will be muzzled. Cows will go on passing gas. And, amazement of amazements, the earth will not burn up and seas will not drown Manhattan. We all know this. The left will figure it out. Reality #7 -- This is a Christian country. Progressives don’t like that, but this election has proven them wrong. We don’t want Islam invading our neighborhoods and our schools. We don’t want Christian businessmen sued and harassed when they want to live by their religious convictions. We don’t want babies torn from their mothers’ wombs and sold like spare parts. We know the difference between true Christian charity and government theft. We refuse to limit our religious freedom to Sunday mornings. We intend to say, “Merry Christmas!” Our schools teach our kids -- by commission and by omission -- that God is not real and then we are horrified when they fill the gap with drugs and sex. We’ve had enough. This, too, will stick in the liberal craw because Christianity also works every time it’s tried. Reality #8 -- The Constitution is still alive and well. The Supreme Court will soon go back to using that document as their guidepost. Congress will regain its rightful place in the order of things. The states will be able to reassert their 10th Amendment sovereignty. And we, the people -- the working, productive, decent people -- will pay more attention and go back to being citizens of a proud and good nation. Reality #9 -- Patriotism is a good thing. It is a natural thing -- and it has nothing to do with Nazi Germany. The Nazis didn’t put Germany first; they put the Aryan race first and sacrificed the Germans -- both Jew and Gentile -- to promote it. Trump’s inaugural line, “If you’re a patriot you cannot be prejudiced,” solidifies that. “America First” is just common sense. Will the left mend its ways? No. The left is on the wrong side of history and I don’t mean “the losing side.” I mean the evil side. All you have to do is look at the inaugural riots and marches. The level of evil nastiness reached a crescendo that was painful for all decent people to watch. George Soros, the Nazi-collaborator billionaire who likes to brag about how many nations he’s destroyed, financed those protests. The vagina marches were organized by Sharia-supporters (illogical as that may seem), and Satanists marched proudly with the women demanding free abortions. That’s being on the evil side of things, and as long as God gives us time, evil will be here to fight. America put on the brakes this election. We stuck our feet clear through the floorboards and screamed, “Stop!” This will be an adjustment for our communist fellow Americans, but the wall Trump is going to build will not keep them from going to another country where tampons aren’t taxed so onerously and where public fit-throwing can remove a duly-elected president. Deana Chadwell blogs at www.ASingleWindow.com. She is also an adjunct professor at Pacific Bible College in southern Oregon. She teaches writing and public speaking.