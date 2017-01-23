If I were God, I would have answered Americans' prayers by making Ted Cruz president. But God is smarter than me.

A few days before Inauguration Day, my 89-year-old black preacher dad said God is responsible for Trump becoming president. I thought about the scripture in which God says, "My ways are not your ways." Frustrated with Obama declaring America no longer a Christian nation while cramming the left's anti-God and anti-America agenda down our throats, millions have been intensely praying for our country.

Trump is exactly what America needs at this point in time. No traditional politician could get away with confronting anti-American leftist operatives in the media, calling out Washington establishment corruption, and boldly vowing to put America first. Few Republicans would have the cojones to even try.

Meanwhile, Americans were crying tears of joy. They have not heard such commonsense patriotism in a very, very long time. Leftists still do not understand whom they are dealing with in Trump and why We the People chose him over Hillary. Standard leftist tactics for silencing, destroying, intimidating, and blocking Republicans (calling them racist, sexist, and homophobic) have failed miserably on Trump.

Unlike most pro politicians, Trump has not been neutered in the politically correct school of politicking. Our 45th president is simply a patriotic, brilliant businessman following his instincts to make America great again.

Here are a few vows Trump made in his inaugural address that are as repulsive to the left the Cross is to Dracula.

"...we are transferring power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the American People."

"This American carnage stops right here and stops right now."

"From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this moment on, it's going to be America first." Them's fightin' words to the left (Democrats, Hollywood and mainstream media).

"We will get our people off of welfare and back to work[.]" The Democrats' insidious scheme is always to hand out more welfare checks, getting as many Americans as possible addicted, enslaved, and dependent upon government.

"I will fight for you with every breath in my body – and I will never, ever let you down."

"For many decades, we've enriched foreign industry at the expense of American industry – subsidized the armies of other countries while allowing for the very sad depletion of our military. We've defended other nation's borders while refusing to defend our own and spent trillions of dollars overseas while America's infrastructure has fallen into disrepair and decay." Leftists barfed.

"America will start winning again – winning like never before." Leftist heads exploded.

Trump vowing to govern according to the best interest of our country is basic common sense. And yet it sounded extraordinary and like cause for celebration, because Obama's governing has been the complete opposite.

I strongly encourage President Trump to stay who he is. Keep fearlessly pushing back when attacked by deplorable racially divisive Democrat hacks like John Lewis and Maxine Waters.

Keep tweeting, Mr. President. It is a highly effective way to speak directly to the American people, bypassing Democrat operatives disguised as mainstream media.

By the way, I loved it when Trump exposed CNN as a propaganda outlet, calling them fake news during his press conference. CNN sank to a new low, incredibly sowing seeds to inspire the assassination of Trump. This is why it blows my mind that some on our side are offended that Trump does not play by the left's dictates for Republican behavior. Trump realizes that it is absurd to respect, try to reason with, or work with unreasonable, evil people obsessed with plotting your demise.

Extreme times require extreme measures. It is not the case that the left loves America but simply disagrees about how to make her great. The left hates America and is repulsed by Trump's desire to make her great. Therefore, the left must be defeated.

Mr. President, please to do not succumb to the left's mantra that you should dial back your behavior, becoming "more presidential." This is their trap to control you, to trick you into abandoning your instincts, which won you the presidency with a majority of Americans in your corner, watching your back.

Bottom line: Mr. President, We the People are with you. Please, please, please stay who you are. God bless you and your family. And may God continue blessing America!