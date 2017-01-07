Folks, make no mistake about it. While some on the left claim to be upset, this is exactly the hate and violence they hope to generate throughout Trump's entire presidency. A farmer does not plant corn and then act surprised when stalks of corn begin to grow. The left has been planting seeds of racial hate and division ever since white America elected Obama. Why? Because the left needed to be able to scream “racism” whenever anyone opposed Obama (their Trojan Horse) implementing their far-left-radical socialist/progressive agenda.

Upon hearing that four blacks kidnapped and tortured a disabled white man, I wanted to say to the left (Democrats, mainstream media, Hollywood, and Black Lives Matter), “Mission accomplished.” The four pieces of pond-scum forced their white hostage to say “f*** Trump” and “f*** white people”.

Leftist billionaire George Soros gave Black Lives Matter $33 million to wreak havoc in our streets; sowing seeds of racial paranoia, fear, and hate. The leftist Ford Foundation pledged $100 million to Black Lives Matter to sow lies about cops and whites. And what did BLM do? BLM declared it “open season” on killing cops and white people.

Leftist Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino planted hate in blacks at an anti-cop rally calling cops murderers of blacks.

Obama irrigated fields of discord planted by the New Black Panther Party when his DOJ allowed the hate group to illegally offer a $10k bounty for George Zimmerman.

Despite evidence confirming that Michael Brown was shot while attacking a police officer, Leftist media relentlessly nurtured the lie that the black youth was shot while surrendering with his hands up, yelling, “Don't shoot.”

The Democrat Party doubled down using their “white-cop-murdered-Brown-lie” as fertilizer to feed their seeds of hate planted in the minds of black Americans. The Democrats despicably invited Brown's mom to speak at their national convention.

As a decent human being, you are probably asking, “Lloyd, why would Democrats sow lies to grow racial hate in black Americans?” Answer: the more the left can get blacks hating and fearing cops and whites, the more blacks will vote for Democrats. The more Democrats in government, the more the left can force its wacko agenda on Americans.

When voters blew the Left's mind by selecting Trump over Hillary, the Left tripled down on their sowing seeds of hate and fear, fertilizing their seeds with foul-smelling lies. Upon Trump winning the WH, the left immediately hired Trump protesters to riot, paying them $1500 per week.

How could the left relentlessly sow seeds of fear and hate 24/7 and not expect a harvest of attacks on innocent whites and assassinations of police? Do not be fooled, folks. The left is ecstatic that they are reaping exactly what they planted; black rage and violence against cops, whites, Trump, his voters, and America.

Will this horrific incident of blacks torturing a disabled white man cause the left to abandon lying, sowing seeds of hate, fear, and violence? Quite the opposite. The left is fast and furiously seeking new ways to broadcast their seeds of destruction to greater audiences. This is the satanic evil we are dealing with folks.

All one needs to know about the left is that implementing their socialist/progressive, anti-God, anti-America, and anti-traditional-values agenda trumps everything. National security, national race relations and American lives are deemed acceptable collateral damage.

Meanwhile, these evil people receive high marks for compassion. The reality is leftists have no regard for individuals, viewing them as mere pawns for furthering their agenda. Leftists stomp the life out of anyone preventing them from shoving their evil agenda down the throats of the masses.

Now is the time to call out the left and defeat them.

Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

http://www.lloydmarcus.com/