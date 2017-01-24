A lot they know, having been brought up on Howard Zinn's mendacious "history" of America in college and the New York Times, which is today's Daily Worker. Communism has disappeared wherever it has actually been tried (Venezuela is the latest), except on Western college campuses, where blue-collar workers are virtually unknown, but LGBT snowflakes are now the new revolutionary class.

The Democrat Fakestream, filled with liberals who make a practice of not reading history, are now telling us that Donald Trump is not just a weirdo with fascist tendencies, not just a Fat Cat Monster of Wall Street, but also "an anomaly" -- a creature never before seen in American history, like the Loch Ness Monster.

Donald Trump is the nearest president to George Washington, with a few exceptions like FDR and Herbert Hoover, who were also rotten rich and, in the case of Hoover, a famous and wealthy engineer.

Like Trump, George Washington was wealthy, indeed the wealthiest man in the country at the time.

Like Trump, George Washington was passionately interested in real estate, land being the principal source of wealth and national economic value in his time. Washington was a farmer, land surveyor, a British officer in the French and Indian Wars and therefore knowledgeable about military affairs, and like the other Founders was deeply steeped in political history going back to the Greeks and Romans and well as the political philosophies of the Western Enlightenment. Washington was famously wary of "foreign entanglements," which made perfect sense when we were protected by two great oceans, and the young American Navy and Marine Corps were as important as the Army for defense, to protect our trade and seapower.

Yes, Washington was a Virginia slaveholder, an ugly and morally repulsive historical fact that applies to every single nation in the world at that time, when economic power was human power. China's and Russia's peasants were slaves. Hispanic Latin America was run by slaves. The Muslims, of course, kidnapped men, women, and children from African villages, marched them in misery to coastal ports, and sold them to the infamous Atlantic slave trade, as dictated by the Qur'an itself. Today the jihadist gang of Boko Haram (i.e. "books are forbidden") does exactly the same thing, and Obama, who knows all about Muslim slavery, allowed them to do their worst. Trump's generals have just killed 100 Al Qaida in Syrian training camps with air strikes, the same folks Obama allowed to exist under the name of Al Nusra. Trump and his general officers hate Al Qaida and its evil ilk, having witnessed their depredations among innocent civilians for years. Like the British and later the American Navy, SecDef Mattis is striking Al Qaida because it is evil personified. Under international law, slavery is a crime against humanity, and genocidal action is a just cause for sovereign nation states to punish crimes against humanity. Again, our "civil rights" establishment long ago decided to overlook African slavery and Muslim genocide in countries like Mauretania and the Sudan, because the Saudis and OPEC have bought influence in black neighborhoods after Valerie Jarrett's father, the confessed Communist, wrote an article in the 1970s proposing an alliance between black politicians and the Saudis and all their oil money. Today's Muslim converts, starting with champion boxer Muhammed Ali, were the result of that missionary effort, and American blacks simply chose to forget and even rationalize the millennial history of Muslim slave taking and collusion with the trans-Atlantic slave trade for all the centuries when it held sway. Instead, black politicians have chosen to turn slavery in the American South into a race issue, although Muslims have always been delighted to kidnap slaves from Britain, Ireland, and the Mediterranean nations, white flesh being especially prized as a commodity going back to ancient times. Congressman Keith Ellison, who may become the Chair of the DNC, denies that smarmy and wicked history, of course, but there you are.

As the leading general of the American War of Independence, George Washington founded American military institutions, and used American disadvantages against British and Hessian professionals to his advantage. Washington's amateur army was excellent in the use of snipers against the easily visible redcoats using European marching tactics. American guerillas melted into the woods after sniping at the Redcoats, making their lives a misery, and keeping them on the defensive until the decisive battles at the end. The French aided Washington with a naval blockade.

Trump is getting the very best military advice, something that Obama famously snubbed in favor of his own Harvard-style of anti-terror warfare, not to mention his infamous "apology for America tour," when he bowed ostentatiously to the Emperor of Japan, the President of China, and various other monsters around the world, not least the King of Saudi Arabia. Obama was not one of our great patriots, let's face it.

Like George Washington, Trump is an outspoken patriot. While he has not had a military career, he received basic officer training at military school, where he was sent to learn some self-discipline by his father. As an international businessman, Trump has the equivalent of an international intelligence service, because around the world where crony capitalism holds sway, you can't do business without knowing about politics.

Trump is not the anomaly. Barack Hussein Barry Soetoro Obama, Jr., is an amazing anomaly in American history. His degree of anomaly is so far out that he has not a single precedent in U.S. history. Let's face it, Obama is just plain weird, and that fact has nothing to do with the color of his skin, which is totally different from Michelle, who has a true African-American family history. Obama is an oddity.

Our lying media are constantly trying to sucker American ignoramuses about that plain fact, but blacks and Africans know it instinctively. Africa is the most racially diverse continent in the world, a fact that Charles Darwin recognized as a scientific argument for human origins in Africa. Human morphology (body and facial features) range from the Khoi San, who look Mongolian morphologically, to the Bantu and the Tuareg of North Africa. Egyptians are Africans who look quite different. For Americans to treat Obama as a black African-American when he is half-white and half-Luo Kenyan genetically is simply myth making. Africans know this instantly. American mediots don't.

So Trump is like George Washington in many ways. He is also like Herbert Hoover, a great construction guy and builder. He is like FDR, who came from an extremely wealthy family in New York. He is like JFK and RFK for the same reason.

Furthermore, Trump is an anti-establishment politician, like Abe Lincoln and the Jacksonians, a business person like Harry Truman and Calvin Coolidge, and an individualist, like all American presidents before that great historic anomaly Barack Obama.

History is a great guide to the present and the future, a great deal wiser than some "smelly little orthodoxy," as George Orwell dubbed the Left (after he left the Left). Obama follows an orthodoxy, or maybe two orthodoxies, Jihadist and Marxist. Both of those orthodoxies prescribe revolutionary terror as a legitimate warfighting method, even against children and noncombatants, the aged, the women, religious pacifists, and any other infidels. Both Muslims and Marxists hate Christianity and devout Judaism (ethnically Jewish Marxists are all atheists, which is their true faith).

Those are facts. Trump is a pragmatist in the great American tradition of pragmatism. He dislikes Big Government when it is harmful and a gross waste of taxpayer dollars, not when it is beneficial, as in allocating land for the trans-American railroad. It was Thomas Jefferson who launched the Lewis and Clark expedition, part of a great effort to measure and allocate all the land in these United States to beneficent purposes. Jefferson wanted a nation of landowners, and forty acres and mules gave rise to the most widely decentralized wealth in the world. When Chinese peasants were still slaves of local warlords, American farmers were free, hard-working, and feisty. Outside of the South, farming, logging, and land trading became the greatest engine of economic growth before the industrial revolution. Trump's business career followed that traditional American model, and his showbiz career is also typically American. But Trump is more than just a successful business and showbiz guy, just as George Washington was more than a farmer, a political and moral philosopher, a pioneering land surveyor, a British Army Officer, a victorious general against the best professional soldiers in the world, and our first president.

Washington was also a family man, who valued his family and friends more than the seductions of foreign powers. He was a great "localist," not a "globalist," because he understood more about the real world than any New York Times scribe. Washington was appreciated by Americans as a general and a leader, a visionary and the first President of the United States. But most of all he was praised by Americans for stopping after two terms in office, and going back to the farm (with a sigh of relief). Washington didn't love politics. He was not, emphatically not, a professional politician. He was a great American who did his duty by his country and went home.

Not Obama. Not Michelle. Not any of the Washington politicians we see today.

George Washington was a man of many parts. He was typically American.

So is Donald Trump.