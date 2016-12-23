The lexicon, the words and phrases used on a daily basis, constantly evolves as words may go in and out of vogue.

During a performance at Yoshi’s in Oakland , the late legendary Texas wordsmith Guy Clark asked the question: Is there a synonym for ‘Thesaurus’? He added that he never found one, but the word ‘lexicon’ was about as close as he could find.

There is no decisive governing body determining which words to use or not use, but I sometimes wish there were. Words often need to be dropped, either from overusage, laziness, or because of misrepresentations of their true meaning.

With the above in mind, I humbly submit a list of words that should be banned in the New Year:

TRANSPARENCY -- This word was elevated in the common lexicon under President Obama, who vowed to have the most transparent administration in history. After witnessing the misuse of the word during his tenure, any liberal politician who uses it should be tarred, feathered, and forced to watch Donald Trump’s acceptance speech. How about reverting back to what we really desire? ...honesty.

ALT-RIGHT -- Though first used by the political right, this word was co-opted by the political left to use as a derogatory term synonymous with white supremacy. They like using the word as often as possible to get a rise out of people. Saul Alinsky taught them to do that.

DIVERSITY -- This word is hugely popular at liberal universities where they have diversity officers, administrators of diversity, and diversity quotas. They love to brag about how diverse they are, or how they appreciate diversity. The exception, though, is diversity of ideas, which is highly frowned upon and severely punished in diverse ways.

INCOME INEQUALITY -- Yes, we have heard this for years; The rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer. Margaret Thatcher described liberal policy thusly: “(Liberals) would rather that the poor were poorer provided the rich were less rich”.

WHITE PRIVILEGE -- The concept can be traced back to W.E.B. DuBois, but has come into vogue only in the past ten years or so. This libspeak is meant to diminish achievement, while ignoring efforts contributing to success. It is a concept used to divide the races while currying favor among minority voters.

“FREE” (as in ‘Free’ Education or ‘Free’ Health Care) -- Nothing in life is without cost. Only Bernie Sanders supporters, those grieving for Fidel, and junior college philosophy professors actually believe that such things are ‘free’. What they really mean, and are perfectly happy with, is: ‘someone else pays’.

BULLYING -- Okay, we get the point, no one likes mean people. We have heard it now for a few years. Sure, Tommy stole your lunch money in the fifth grade. Get over it.

BOOTS ON THE GROUND – No war was ever won by aerial bombardment alone or by superior footwear. Those boots are filled by soldiers, our sons and daughters. Let’s stop referring to them as something from the L. L. Bean catalog.

WITH ALL DUE RESPECT – Translated, it really means; ‘I am about to shoot your argument full of holes because I think you’re an idiot’. But it does sound a lot nicer, at least until you know the true intent. Due to overuse, it has lost any real meaning.

MY BAD -- Translated this one means: ‘I’m sorry, I made a mistake.’ But five characters texts faster than 22. Are you really in that big of a hurry to forgo a simple courtesy?

FAITHLESS ELECTORS -- This phrase, virtually unknown on Nov. 7th of this year, was brought out of the unused pages of the dictionary by democrats, still smarting after Hillary’s humiliating defeat. Various ploys failed to grant her the success she craved: illegal voting, vote fraud, recounts in multiple states, and the best one: the Russians did it! Then came “Faithless electors”. These are Electoral College voters who were to be coerced, threatened, or enticed into changing their votes. Madonna offered herself to anyone who changed their vote. I am not clear if that was a threat or an enticement.

HOPE AND CHANGE -- Eight years ago, this phrase became the national theme for the incoming president. Last week Michelle Obama, fretting over her departure from the White House, declared that now there is no hope. Well, here is hoping we never hear from those two again. Good-bye and good riddance to them both.

And here is hoping to a bright future and a great America. Happy New Year to everyone!