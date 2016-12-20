Among stuff you couldn’t make up was election cheater Donna Brazile complaining to Martha Raddatz , who got choked up over Trump’s victory, on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday that Russian hackers kept her and predecessor Debbie Wasserman Shultz so busy that the DNC barely had time to put its fingers on the scale to tip the nomination to Bernie Sanders while feeding Hillary Clinton debate questions in advance. As ABC reported :

If you believe the Democrat crybabies. Some 30,000 Russians attended the Trump “thank you” rally in Mobile, Alabama. It was also the Russians that kept Hillary Clinton from visiting Wisconsin, one of the big chunks of the “blue wall” that crumbled on election night. The fact that Hillary was such a bad candidate that she couldn’t get 300 alcoholics to attend an open bar doesn’t dawn on them.

Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile said Russian hackers persisted in trying to break into the organization's computers "daily, hourly" until after the election -- contradicting President Obama's assertion that the hacking stopped in September after he warned Russian President Vladimir Putin to "cut it out." "They came after us absolutely every day until the end of the election. They tried to hack into our system repeatedly," Brazile told ABC's Martha Raddatz in an exclusive interview on "This Week" Sunday…. "We were attacked by a foreign adversary, and I think it’s the responsibility of the government to help individual citizens -- as well as institutions, nonprofits, corporations -- to protect us,” she said…. "The emails were weaponized," the Democratic chair said of the thousands of emails that were hacked from the DNC and Hillary Clinton campaign staff and then released publicly. "Donald Trump used this information in ways to also sow division. I was very disappointed in his repeated usage some of the stolen information. He used it as if he received daily talking points."

But they were your emails, Ms. Brazile. They were Hillary Clinton’s emails, at least the ones that Hillary didn’t delete using Bleach Bit while under subpoena. They were John Podesta’s emails. They were evidence of your corruption and your lies to the American people. The Russians didn’t write them,

Nor did the Russian government hack them, according to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. As Fox News reported on Assange’s interview with Sean Hannity:

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange denied Thursday that hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman John Podesta were stolen and passed to his organization by Russian state actors. "Our source is not the Russian government," Assange told "The Sean Hannity Show." "So in other words, let me be clear," Hannity asked, "Russia did not give you the Podesta documents or anything from the DNC?" "That's correct," Assange responded. Assange's assertion contradicts the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), which concluded in October that "the Russian Government directed the recent compromises of e-mails [sic] from U.S. persons and institutions, including from U.S. political organizations." In addition to the hacked emails from the DNC and Podesta, Assange admitted that Wikileaks received "received about three pages of information to do with the [Republican National Committee] and Trump [during the campaign], but it was already public somewhere else."

John Podesta was also making the rounds, appearing on NBC’s Meet the Press to suggest the Russians wanted Trump as President so he could be their “lapdog”:

John Podesta, chairman of Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential campaign, suggested Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was indeed “personally involved” in the election email hacks because Russia wanted Donald Trump as its “lap dog” in the White House. “Russia clearly intervened,” Podesta said on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” in a series of carefully worded responses about who was behind the hacked emails and their impact on Clinton’s losing campaign. Podesta's "lap dog" comment was an apparent reference to New York Times op-ed columist Nicholas Kristof implying Saturday in the paper that Trump would be a "lap dog -- a Russian poodle."

If Russia wanted a lapdog, they would have supported Hillary Clinton, who famously pushed the “reset button” hoping for better relations with Moscow. It is Hillary Clinton who agreed that Syria’s Bashar Assad, butcher of Aleppo, was a “reformer”.

Russia had a “lapdog” in Barack Obama, who abandon NATO allies Poland and the Czech Republic when he cancelled plans for missile defense because it offended Moscow. It was Obama who promised then-Russian President Medvedev that he would have even more “flexibility” after he was reelected. It was Obama who drew the redlines in Syria which he then ignored and said “Assad must go” and then did nothing. It could be said that in the past eight years, Putin was the top dog and President Obama was the fireplug.

Hillary Clinton lost because she was a lousy candidate with no message except that she wasn’t Donald Trump. She was the status quo in a change elections. Her “deplorables” remark was the final nail in her coffin, proof to the bitter clingers of how low the liberal elites held the huddled masses on flyover country.

The Democrats and the media, pardon the redundancy, can continue to believe their delusions. If they do, the Republicans will continue to win elections as the Democrats become a mere footnote in the history of the Republic.

Daniel John Sobieski is a free lance writer whose pieces have appeared in Investor’s Business Daily, Human Events, Reason Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.