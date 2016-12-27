It is totally to be expected from a president whose seething animus for all things Jewish was evident from his very first days in office. It will remain a moment of shame for America.

The anti-Israel U.N. resolution of December 23, 2016, which the United States abstained from, is the crowning glory of an anti-Semitic and anti-American administration. It is the coda to a dismal eight years from a radical leftist regime that holds a Hanukkah lighting ceremony at the White House while seeking to obliterate the Jewish homeland.

On November 10, 1975, U.N. ambassador Daniel Patrick Moynihan eloquently showed American exceptionalism when he rose to declare the "infamous act" of the United Nations, which had equated "Zionism with racism." Moynihan called the action "obscene" and asserted that "there will be time enough to contemplate the harm this act will have done the United Nations."

Since that time, the U.N. has become a cesspool of tyrants who do nothing but serve the interests of dictatorships across the globe. The U.N. continues to look the other way as Palestinian children are fed a daily diet of anti-American and anti-Semitic material whose result is seen daily as bombs explode all over the world killing the infidels.

Moynihan knew that in 1975 "a great evil ha[d] been loosed upon the world" as he acknowledged that "the abomination of antisemitism has been given the appearance of international sanction."

Moynihan understood the power of language and insisted on stating the "actual truth." Thus, as Aaron Klein explains, it must be understood that the text of this hateful 2016 resolution "wrongly refers to the West Bank and eastern sections of Jerusalem as 'Palestinian territory occupied since 1967.' In actuality, the Palestinians never had a state in either the West Bank or eastern Jerusalem and they are not legally recognized as the undisputed authority in those areas."

In fact:

Jordan occupied and annexed the West Bank and eastern Jerusalem from 1948 until Israel captured the lands in a defensive war in 1967 after Arab countries used the territories to launch attacks against the Jewish state. In 1988 Jordan officially renounced its claims to the West Bank and eastern Jerusalem. The text of the resolution declares that the Israeli settlement enterprise has 'no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation under international law and a major obstacle to the achievement of the two-state solution and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace.' It calls for Israel to 'immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.'

As we approach 2017, we are reminded that in 1975, when the General Assembly granted "symbolic amnesty – and more – to the murderers of the six million European Jews, it merely made acceptable evil enough in itself, but more ominous by far is the realization that now presses upon us – the realization that if there were no General Assembly, this could never have happened."

As Benjamin Netanyahu has stated, "at a time when the Security Council does nothing to stop the slaughter of half a million people in Syria, it disgracefully gangs up on the one true democracy in the Middle East, Israel, and calls the Western Wall 'occupied territory.'"

Hence, it is the duty of the United States – in fact, the moral obligation – to end the infamous reign of the United Nations because we are financially supporting an organization that encourages this evil. At U.N. Watch, one learns that the UNRWA's "teachers, principals and other staff continually spread racial hatred, anti-Semitism and support for terrorism," as documented in reports that have identified more than 30 individual perpetrators.

Thus, Obama not only failed to protect Israel against the gang-up at the U.N., but "colluded" with the United Nations behind the scenes to promote this dastardly decision. In fact, "the Obama administration secretly worked with the Palestinian Authority" to craft the resolution.

Obama and Samantha Power have thrown the United States in with odious regimes where human rights are continually trampled by claiming that "the settlements have no legality." It is a shameful act, and it "is a lie."

But what is to be expected from a president for whom everything is racist until he says otherwise? For him, the very existence of Israel is racist because there is a tiny minority of people who refuse to bow to the dictates of dhimmitude, of which he is so fond. No matter that Israel is the only country to have saved more black Africans over the years than any Muslim-dominated country. The hate that oozed from Edward Said, Rashid Khalidi, and Reverend Wright, mentors of the 44th president, found a comfortable niche within Obama's heart, and his actions display this prejudice on a regular basis.

Forty-one years ago, the prescient Moynihan understood the following:

The terrible lie that has been told here today will have terrible consequences. Not only will people begin to say, indeed they have already begun to say that the United Nations is a place where lies are told, but far more serious, grave and perhaps irreparable harm will be done to the cause of human rights itself. The harm will arise first because it will strip from racism the precise and abhorrent meaning that it still precariously holds today. How will the people of the world feel about racism and the need to struggle against it, when they are told that it is an idea as broad as to include the Jewish national liberation movement? There is this danger, and then a final danger that is the most serious of all. Which is that the damage we now do to the idea of human rights and the language of human rights could well be irreversible.

And has not Obama repeatedly damaged language with his euphemisms that subvert the truth? But governed by the ideas of the left, Obama runs counter to the idea that human rights mean "that man [is] a being whose existence [is] independent from that of the State, that he need join a political community only if he did not lose by that association more than he gained. From this very specific political philosophy stemmed the idea of political rights, of claims that the individual could justly make against the state; it was because the individual was seen as so separate from the State that he could make legitimate demands upon it."

For a man whose aim has been to enlarge governmental power over the people, the idea of genuine human rights is an anathema. And Israel with her incredible moral compass is a thorn in Obama's side.

While the 1975 "Zionism is Racism" resolution was eventually revoked, its shadow continues to be cast with every anti-Israel vote made in the United Nations. The overwhelming condemnations made at the United Nations are always directed against Israel, notwithstanding the monstrous acts committed in Afghanistan, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, and Iran!

Instead of hearing the words "the United States of America declares that it does not acknowledge, it will not abide by, it will never acquiesce in this infamous act," we now have to do everything in our power to overturn yet another wicked anti-Jewish action.

It is not soon enough that Obama leaves office. His trail of destruction leaves America a far more dangerous place, and his moral cowardice will be remembered in the annals of iniquity.

