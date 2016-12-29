Leave the UN

The United Nations is a grand failure that has never worked and will never work. The idea of the U.N. was invented during the Second World War, when the term "United Nations" actually meant the wartime alliance of certain nations against other nations. From the very beginning, the fact that the "United Nations" included the Soviet Union, which had conspired with Nazi Germany to begin the Second World War and which engaged in aggressive war and genocide just like Nazi Germany, was a sick joke. Our Soviet "ally" let us fight Japan alone until the end of the war, and it occupied and enslaved those very nations in Eastern Europe that Britain and France had gone to war with Germany to protect.

The structure of the organization was set as a part of the peace following the Second World War, with all the macabre features of that uneven peace. The permanent members of the Security Council were, and are, the Big Five of America, Britain, France, China, and Russia. China meant Free China, but now it means Communist China. Russia was the Soviet Union, but today Russia is only half the size of the old Soviet Union. Japan and Germany were not permanent members of the Security Council, although in any sane world, these two nations, the third and fourth largest economies in the world and both peaceful democracies, ought to be permanent members. Yet the legacy of the Second World War, when these two nations were the foes of the "United Nations," remains. India, which gained independence after the United Nations was formed, also ought to be a permanent member of the Security Council, but it is not. The United Nations was created primarily to preserve peace, but it has never succeeded in that at all, nor has it prevented the genocides that so horrified the civilized world after the Second World War ended. The reasons why are pretty clear. Most of the "nations" represented in the United Nations are little more than brutal ruling gangs, who suppress captive peoples like the Kurds and Tibetans and who routinely deny the most basic human rights to those they rule. The United Nations provides a façade for these thugs to don the mantle of moral legitimacy and to even lecture other nations about how to behave. Two recent examples of this perversity were reminders of the wicked telling the good that they are bad. In the whole of vast region of Asia stretching from Suez to Sakhalin, there are a total of very few nations considered free, according to Freedom House. Japan ranks highest with a ranking of 96 on a scale of 0 to 100. Taiwan is the next freest, with a rating of 89, and Israel has a rating of 80, behind only Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Mongolia, and dramatically higher than any of its neighbors. Taiwan is not even a member of the United Nations, despite having one of the largest economies in Asia and being a free democracy, because it is formally considered part of China. Israel is a member of the United Nations, but it is treated like a pariah and routinely condemned for taking actions reasonable for survival and safety. If all of Asia had governments like Taiwan and Israel, there would be no need for a United Nations, because the civil wars and other conflicts would end, and both freedom and prosperity would rise dramatically in this two-continent region. Yet these two model nations are pariahs within the United Nations, while Freedom House grimly notes that over the last thirty years, freedom among those nations within the United Nations has been declining significantly. What America ought to do is call for a new organization, inviting as members any nations that are free, democratic, and peaceful. This would include about fifty nations – nearly all of Europe, most of South America, most of the Pacific Rim, India, Israel, and seven nations in Africa. This new organization should not feign real authority to act through sanctions or war, but it should rather be a public forum for the leaders of these free nations to state to the world their intentions and to reach a general understanding on issues that affect the world. What of the United Nations? America should give it no money, give it no offices in New York, pay it no heed, and leave it where it belongs – in the dustbin of history.