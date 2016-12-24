Baby, It’s Cold Outside (and How to Defend Yourself from Date Rape)

One thing that seems to have escaped feminists' notice in the controversy over "Baby, it's cold outside" is that the song is a duet. Perhaps never in the history of rape or music or music about raping people has anyone ever toured with her rapist for the express purpose of singing about being raped. This is for two reasons. The first is that singing about it would be painful for the woman, and the second is that it would be dangerous for the man. What feminists have completely mistaken about the entire thing (aside from the fact that it was written by Frank Loesser to perform with his wife at parties) is that the no expressed by the woman in the song was obviously given with a smile and wink. These days, no is taken by our leftists as a statement forged in iron, as though when a woman says it, she means it with every ounce of her heart – as though she were so dull and so blank that there were only one thing left on her mind.

But what we know about women (as well as our men) is that they are far too complex to mean only no and yes in any situation where they want to do multiple things. They say these yeses and nos as a kind of decision, as though the balance between looking respectable and parents' expectations and breaking a schedule and fear of disease and horror of pregnancy and an interest in making others happy and the dance of false modesty and shyness about being naked and the overwhelming power of sexual desire finally urged us in a direction – not as any kind of a final say, but as a temporary agreement with oneself: that for the moment, the scales had tipped to one side, and they might easily (and we always hope eventually) be tipped to another. In this case, the weapon in the man's court is persuasion. He knows she's attracted to him in one way or another (which is why they've gone on a date), and he knows that the end result of all of this dating and dancing and tiptoeing around the obvious is that both of them are going to get closer. She knows it, too, because that is the point of all romance. And if he has any brains and any balls and any charm, he is going to try to persuade her to be his – wholly, unreservedly, and eventually carnally. He knows there are lots of little forces in her vying for control, and he wants to lend his aid to some of them while downplaying the dangers of others. In short, he wants to tip the scales. In any other age, this singing and asking and caressing and drinking and smiling and winking would be known as wooing. In the current one, it is known as raping. In any other age, it would be known as persuasion. In this one, it is condemned as coercion. Coercion, of course, is not what the song is about. If this proves anything about our feminists, it isn't only that their understanding of nuance borders on the autistic, nor that they believe that women are too cowardly to walk out of a door when nobody is forcing them to stay in it, or that they are too stupid to know the difference between asking and taking, or too irresponsible to believe that women under the influence of alcohol are also under the influence of themselves. It's that they honestly believe that a woman's decision is so final and so totally infallible that to persuade her is the same thing as raping her. I remind the reader that this is the same woman who should be able to walk down the street topless and sleep with whomever she wants – unless the man has any influence in the decision, in which case we are supposed to believe she's been violated. That many feminists believe that women and men have the same brains when scientists and casual observers know that they don't; that they fight to spread their legs at any time and are surprised when anyone thinks they will; that they believe women and men are equally strong while constantly playing the victim or that nobody is ugly and everyone is sexually attractive should be enough to convince us that feminists are largely incapable of reason. But if there are any of them listening – if there is someone out there who honestly wants women to be safe and happy and live in a world where their no is taken seriously, then I have one piece of advice that I would give to my daughter. If a woman has made a mistake and left herself alone with any man she doesn't approve, she ought to be brave and leave his advances immediately. And if he won't let her escape and he takes advantage of her, she needs to break his nose before leaving the door. She has to prove to the world that she said no and he said yes and she insisted no and he got his way and she was so against it that she left him a mark that couldn't be confused for anything else. A black eye or a broken nose is a defense of womankind – that they'll let everyone know they mean no when they mean it and that men deserve a fair trial based on something greater than hearsay. Give rapists hell, and then let us men hang them. But first let us know when we're dealing with actual rapists. Leave your mark. Make it a doozy. Jeremy Egerer is the author of the troublesome essays on Letters to Hannah, and he welcomes followers on Twitter and Facebook.